Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,907,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

