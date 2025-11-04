iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

