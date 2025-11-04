Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.8% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

