Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE is WorthPointe LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WorthPointe LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVDE opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

