WorthPointe LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

WorthPointe LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

