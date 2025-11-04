Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.