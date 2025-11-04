16,425 Shares in Serve Robotics Inc. $SERV Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 996,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $194,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,421,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,589,765.76. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 20,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $308,711.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 210,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,562.81. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,664. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Singular Research raised Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ SERV opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.79.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Serve Robotics

(Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.