Next Capital Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

