HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of HCA Healthcare worth $440,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,404,000 after buying an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $460.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $478.19.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

View Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.