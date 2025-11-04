TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 8,676 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,265,000 after purchasing an additional 907,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,281,135.04. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.