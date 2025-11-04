Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,635 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of FedEx worth $470,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in FedEx by 61.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial set a $285.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

