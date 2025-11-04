Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,403 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $190.22 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

