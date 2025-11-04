iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,290 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 435.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

