Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 66,985 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of Motorola Solutions worth $454,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $392.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

