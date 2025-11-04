Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $527,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

