Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 211.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,265,000 after acquiring an additional 907,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at $914,281,135.04. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock worth $24,998,080. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

