Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 152,326 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Cintas worth $499,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $270,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $182.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

