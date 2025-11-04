Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,127 NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,507,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $603,445,000 after buying an additional 301,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.