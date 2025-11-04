Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $6,761,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.56.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

