Fiserv, Inc. $FI Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Fiserv worth $588,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE FI opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

