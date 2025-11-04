Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $617.37 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Welltower worth $617,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.