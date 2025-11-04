Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $541.81 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Parker-Hannifin worth $541,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.35.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $771.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $755.17 and a 200-day moving average of $707.60. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $792.53. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

