Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,746,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Las Vegas Sands worth $420,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after buying an additional 2,267,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $607,373,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after buying an additional 2,698,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $364,775,000 after buying an additional 790,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,836,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $11,810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,822,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

