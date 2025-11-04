5,747 Shares in Valvoline $VVV Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

