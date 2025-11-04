Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.21.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

