Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises about 1.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.62% of Exponent worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Exponent by 10,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8,092.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 43.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $329,422.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,555.46. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $1,133,059. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.91. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm had revenue of $137.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Exponent announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.