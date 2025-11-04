Bank of Montreal Can Has $171 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $171,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $679.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.81.

NYSE SPOT opened at $643.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $690.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.41. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $376.04 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 156.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

