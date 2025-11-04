6,784 Shares in Astronics Corporation $ATRO Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Stock Performance

Astronics stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.13 and a beta of 1.68. Astronics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In other news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,678.56. This trade represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

