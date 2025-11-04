Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 291.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 291.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

PRXXF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.