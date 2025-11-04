Definitive Healthcare (DH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $59.5090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 213,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 target price on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DH

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.