Definitive Healthcare (DH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $59.5090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 213,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,597 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
