RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 631919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $510.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in RLI by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,212 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $84,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

