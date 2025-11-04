Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 203363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

NJDCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

