Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in October

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROYUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Danske upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

(Get Free Report)

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.