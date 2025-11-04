KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.0450, with a volume of 1329064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $526.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 423.43 and a quick ratio of 423.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 742.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3,904.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

