American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. American Express comprises 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $54,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 34.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $361.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $365.75. The firm has a market cap of $249.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,290 shares of company stock worth $52,364,898. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

