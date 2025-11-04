Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.86 and last traded at C$12.22, with a volume of 179636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.

CFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

