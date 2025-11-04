Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 97415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Saul Centers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $721.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $69.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,597,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

