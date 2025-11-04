Fullcircle Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3%

ELV opened at $313.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

