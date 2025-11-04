Marion Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

