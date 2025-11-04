Marion Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.24% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

