Marion Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after purchasing an additional 90,987 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS JMST opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

