JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Stock Holdings Lifted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.