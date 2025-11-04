Marion Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

