Genmab A/S (GMAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $975.4040 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

