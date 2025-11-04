HireQuest (HQI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $8.1130 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HireQuest Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQI shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HireQuest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HireQuest currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.
Institutional Trading of HireQuest
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,303 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of HireQuest worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
