Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.48 billion.

Kirin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Kirin has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.13.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

