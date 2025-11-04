Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.6250.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 27.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

