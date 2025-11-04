Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

