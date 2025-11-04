World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,635,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 5.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,492,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 111,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 45.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.