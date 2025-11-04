American Capital Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

American Capital Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

